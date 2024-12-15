Commanders Dominate First Half vs. Saints, Lead 14-0
The Washington Commanders are back from their bye week pursuing the team's ninth win of the season.
This weekend, that effort is coming against the New Orleans Saints who the Commanders are visiting in hopes of getting one step closer to securing a spot in the 2024 NFL Playoffs.
For Washington, it was the defense that got the game started after the team won yet another coin toss and defered to the second half. A quick three and out got the ball over to the offense and after a 12 play drive that featured plenty of penalties - one that negated a made field goal attempt by kicker Greg Joseph, weird plays, and two touchdown passes (only one that counted) the Commanders took an early 7-0 lead over the Saints after each side held the ball once.
After Washington got the first points of the game it was New Orleans that connected on the first explosive play when quarterback Jake Haener found running back Alvin Kamara for a 29-yard gain. The play got the Saints into Commanders' territory, but they were unable to do anything after it and aided by a sack by defensive end Dorance Armstrong Jr. the team was forced to punt.
Despite that 29-yard pass the Washington defense was able to hold the New Orleans offense to just 19 yards of total offense in the first quarter.
The first big play of the second quarter came with the score still 7-0 in favor of the Commanders and happened when Saints quarterback Jake Haener decided to fire a pass deep downfield toward Kamara again, only this time cornerback Mike Sainristil was there waiting for it and capitalized on the opportunity.
The takeaway gave Washington the ball at its own 47 yard line and after a sack on first down followed by a holding penalty on second made it 2nd and 20 it appeared the offense was going to squander the golden opportunity. But Daniels was able to connect on two passes and not only got the ball into enemy territory but got his team a first down in the process.
A big 19-yard gain got the ball down to the New Orleans three-yard line but also may have cost the Commanders tight end Zach Ertz who came up wobbly after the play.
When a teammate lays it all on the line like Ertz did on that play there's nothing better to do for him than finish the drive in the end zone and that's exactly what Daniels and McLaurin did on the very next play.
The three-yard touchdown pass was Daniels' 17th of the season and McLaurin's 11th. After the Joseph extra point the Washington lead stood at 14-0.
On the subsequent drive the Commanders' defense came up with another three-and-out, the second of the game, and safety Jeremy Chinn got the unit's third sack of the game on third down to get the ball back to his offense with three and a half minutes left in the half, enough time for Daniels to orchestrate another scoring drive before halftime.
Unfortunately, the offense wasn't able to get rolling and Daniels was sacked two more times bringing the first half total to five by five different Saints defenders. On the flip side the Washington defense entered the halftime locker room with three sacks on quarterback Jake Haener, each credited to a different defender as well.
As a whole the Commanders dominated the first half against New Orleans, much more than the 14-0 score will imply, and they get the ball to start the second half.
