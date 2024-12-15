Washington Commanders vs. New Orleans Saints: Time, TV, Predictions & Preview
The Washington Commanders are looking to pick up where they left off before their bye week in Week 14 when they demolished the Tennessee Titans following a three-game losing streak. The Commanders are well-positioned to make the playoffs despite being behind the Eagles in the race for the NFC East and will have a great chance to pick up another NFC win as they head to New Orleans to take on the struggling 5-8 Saints.
Jayden Daniels should have a field day against one of the worst defenses in the league, and if he lives up to the expectations today, he will have a great chance to surpass Justin Herbert's Offensive Rookie of the Week record. The Commanders will be ushering in some new players on offense and defense as Marshon Lattimore makes his debut against his former team.
Here is all the information you need for today's matchup between the Washington Commanders and the New Orleans Saints.
Commanders vs. Saints Kickoff Time
Caesars Superdome
New Orleans, Louisiana
Sunday, December 15th, 1:00 PM EST
TV Channel
FOX - Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (color analyst) and Megan Olivi (sideline reporter)
The game can also be watched via legal streaming platforms such as ESPN+, NFL+, FuboTV, DirectTV Stream, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
Commanders vs. Saints Preview
The bye has come and gone for the Washington Commanders and they now will gear up for the final four-game stretch and that begins with a matchup in the Creole State against the New Orleans Saints in Week 15. The Commanders are well-positioned to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2020 and have a chance to pick up another NFC victory here against the Saints.
The Commanders will be missing a few players, including wide receiver Noah Brown who will miss the remainder of the season with an internal injury, but they will get corner Marshon Lattimore back as he returns to the place where he began his career. The Commanders offense has been of the best in the league led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and a strong run game that his spearheaded by Brian Robinson Jr.
The Saints have a world of issues now as they are missing many players due to injury. One of those players is the usual starting quarterback Derek Carr who will miss this contest as he deals with a fracture in his non-throwing hand. In light of Carr's absence, Saints' head coach Darren Rizzi has decided to go with Jake Haener over rookie Spencer Rattler.
The Saints don't pose much of a threat to the Commanders as they have one of the worst defenses in the league but it will be imperative for Washington to score when in the red zone as the Saints have one of better defenses in this area. The Saints' offense on the other hand is in the middle of the pack in the NFL but it will be interesting to see how they operate with Haener at the helm. However, with many of their weapons out, the Commanders will be able to focus on running back Alvin Kamara.
Prediction For Washington Commanders vs. New Orleans Saints
The Washington Commanders are coming off their bye a week after dismantling the Tennessee Titans, and now they face a New Orleans Saints team that has a world of issues, mostly injuries. With interim head coach Darren Rizzi getting his team to compete we could see this one be a bit tighter than initially thought but with Jake Haener likely getting his first start and the return of Marshon Lattimore to New Orleans I believe the Commanders will be juiced up to play in this one after having a couple of weeks off and come away with a double-digit victory.
Commanders 31, Saints 17
Full Staff Score Predictions
