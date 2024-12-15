Commanders Aim for Road Win and Milestones Against Saints in Week 15
Heading into Week 15, the Washington Commanders will face New Orleans for the first time since 2018.
The Commanders are looking to snap a two-game road losing streak and a three-game skid against the Saints. A win would improve their record to 9-5 on the season, marking their best start through 14 games since 1992.
As Washington continues to make history, several players are on the verge of reaching significant milestones heading into Sunday’s game. Here are the numbers to watch as some Washington Commanders players aim for historic achievements:
Terry McLaurin Needs one touchdown reception to reach 35 career touchdown receptions.
Daron Payne Is 1.0 sacks away from moving into top-10 in Washington history for sacks.
Bobby Wagner of Washington became only the second player since 2000 to record 100 tackles in 13 or more consecutive seasons, joining London Fletcher, who achieved the feat 14 straight times from 2000 to 2013. He is also just two interceptions away from reaching 15 for his career.
Zach Ertz needs two more touchdown receptions to tie Dave Casper for 12th all-time in touchdown receptions by a tight end in NFL history.
Frankie Luvu is just two sacks away from reaching 30 career sacks.
Jayden Daniels can become the fourth rookie quarterback in NFL history with at least 3,000 passing yards and 500 rushing yards, joining Robert Griffin III (2012), Kyler Murray (2019), and Cam Newton (2011). All three players went on to win Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Terry McLaurin of Washington needs 50 receptions and 900 receiving yards to become the fourth player in NFL history to reach those marks in each of his first six seasons, joining Mike Evans, A.J. Green, and Randy Moss. He also needs 75 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards in 2024 to become the fourth player ever to achieve those marks in five of his first six seasons, joining Torry Holt, Brandon Marshall, and Randy Moss.
Daron Payne needs four tackles for loss to reach 60 career tackles for loss.
McLaurin needs 314 receiving yards to pass Bobby Mitchell (6,492) for fifth all-time in franchise history in receiving yards, though this may not be reached against the Saints.
Bobby Wagner needs five sacks to reach 40 career sacks.
Zach Ertz became the sixth tight end in NFL history to record 750 receptions, joining Tony Gonzalez (1,325), Jason Witten (1,228), Antonio Gates (955), Travis Kelce (907 entering 2023), and Shannon Sharpe (815). Ertz currently has 761 career receptions.
