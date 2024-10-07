Commanders Fan Game Ball Awarded to Frankie Luvu
All Frankie Luvu did for the Washington Commanders on Sunday is lead the team in tackles, come up with 2.5 sacks, and recover his second fumble of the year in a 34-13 drubbing of the Cleveland Browns.
As the defense has turned around the Commanders' oustide linebacker's stat sheet has filled up, but it's not because he's just now turning up his play.
In reality, Luvu has been helping lead the charge for the defense in Washington to get to where it is these past two weeks with strong showings against the Browns and the Arizona Cardinals before that.
A lot of those contributions don't show up in the stat box, however, not like they did in Week 5. And because he showed up on the stat sheet, and everywhere else, he ran away with our fan-voted game ball in the win over the Browns.
"My vote is simple. It's Frankie Luvu," Commanders fan Steven said in his vote. "He was simply a menace all day for Cleveland. He pressured the QB, and he got sacks, and not to mention he was swiping at the ball all game long! He was like the energizer bunny, and Cleveland had no answer for him!"
Luvu was viewed as a key member of the new-look defense - and really a major element of a new brand of Washington football as a whole - when he signed his three-year deal this offseason. His was one of the few multi-year deals general manager Adam Peters agreed to this year, and it's clear why Luvu was one of those men who got one.
“He brings energy to our team and unbelievable support. His ability to create disruptive plays going forward, the physicality. And last week was the kind of catalyst I thought, the forced fumble and the recovery of a big play," coach Dan Quinn said about Luvu following the win on Sunday. "Today, I felt more of his presence, honestly going forward and rushing the passer to make some plays that way. But he brings a lot to our team. It's the energy, the standards, the kind of the substance to him. And it's awesome to kind of have the ying to [LB] Bobby’s [Wagner] yang. Like Bobby Wagner's as cool as you can get in just about every scenario, and then next to him is Frankie who is wound up as wild and fun as you can get. So, it's nice to have the balance of both of them doing their thing.”
Quinn gave Luvu a game ball from the team following the win as well, in the locker room.
Another Commanders fan, Robert, who also voted for Luvu, said, "Not to copy DQ but I have to give it to Frankie! That sack where he just steamrolled the RB right on top of Watson was classic...But in addition to that he was all over the field. I love the energy he has brought to this (defense) and team."
Receiver Terry McLaurin came in second, with some voters pointing out his ascension in the team's franchise history as one reason, but also for his 17th game going over 100 yards receiving in his career.
