Commanders WR Makes Big Impact in Win vs. Browns
The Washington Commanders needed a pass catcher to step up to the plate after Noah Brown was ruled out against the Cleveland Browns.
That receiver ended up being Dyami Brown, who caught two passes for 57 yards, including a 41-yard pass from Jayden Daniels with 36 seconds to go in the first half against the Browns.
The score marked just the fourth touchdown of Brown's four-year career, and he made sure to rise to the occasion when called upon.
“Oh man, I just took advantage of the opportunity," Brown said postgame. "First and foremost, you know, I want to thank the lord for that. You know, I’ve kind of been in my head a little bit about the opportunities. But at the end of the day, I prayed and just gave it some thought and other than that, I just let the lord take things by hand.”
The Commanders are being thrown around in trade rumors for wide receivers because there isn't a lot of depth on paper. However, if players like Brown prove themselves like he did against the Browns, the Commanders should be well-prepared for the later parts of the season.
Brown and the Commanders will turn the page quickly as they prepare to play the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6.
