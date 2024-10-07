Commander Country

Commanders WR Makes Big Impact in Win vs. Browns

Dyami Brown found the end zone for the Washington Commanders against the Cleveland Browns.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 6, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown (2) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at NorthWest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown (2) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at NorthWest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders needed a pass catcher to step up to the plate after Noah Brown was ruled out against the Cleveland Browns.

That receiver ended up being Dyami Brown, who caught two passes for 57 yards, including a 41-yard pass from Jayden Daniels with 36 seconds to go in the first half against the Browns.

The score marked just the fourth touchdown of Brown's four-year career, and he made sure to rise to the occasion when called upon.

“Oh man, I just took advantage of the opportunity," Brown said postgame. "First and foremost, you know, I want to thank the lord for that. You know, I’ve kind of been in my head a little bit about the opportunities. But at the end of the day, I prayed and just gave it some thought and other than that, I just let the lord take things by hand.”

The Commanders are being thrown around in trade rumors for wide receivers because there isn't a lot of depth on paper. However, if players like Brown prove themselves like he did against the Browns, the Commanders should be well-prepared for the later parts of the season.

Brown and the Commanders will turn the page quickly as they prepare to play the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• How Has the Left Tackle Rotation Gone for the Commanders?

• Commanders Pass Rusher Named Hidden Gem

• Commanders Head Coach on First Half vs. Browns

Commanders RB Scores Second TD vs. Browns

Commanders Burn Browns in 4th Straight Win

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News