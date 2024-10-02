Kingsbury Gets Fan-Voted Game Ball Following Commanders Win
You've likely seen the video by now of Washington Commanders head coach giving offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury a game ball following the team's win over the Arizona Cardinals.
It was a well-deserved ball after the Commanders dismantled the Arizona Cardinals 42-14. That gameplan and call alone deserved the respect and recognition.
When you add to it the history between the Washington coordinator and the Cardinals, however, it becomes even more evident that Kingsbury needed that ball on his mantle more than any.
He'll be happy to learn then, that not only did he get a game ball from his head coach, but from the fans as well.
In a vote, Commanders fans overwhelmingly selected the offensive coordinator for the honor with fans recognizing the quality of the game as well as the weight of the moment.
"Kliff went back to Arizona and so many Cardinals fans thought they'd remind everyone why he was fired. Instead, he made everyone realize that if their franchise had given him the right roster then they wouldn't still be looking for the right answer in how to make Kyler Murray a top quarterback in the league," one fan said. "(Kingsbury) won't say it, but you know it felt good and his reaction to Dan giving him the ball after the game says it all. He deserved that one just like he deserves the fan one."
In voting for Kingsbury, fan Steven Cooke said he cast his vote for the coach, "For putting together a great offense these past three weeks! He has been (nothing) short of awesome!"
Kingsbury wasn't the only one to get votes, however, and running back Jeremy McNichols came up in second place. One fan who voted for the running back said, "Since (Ekeler) was out this past week, there was questions on how the running game would do...McNichols showed he was the 'next man up' and if the Commanders decide to sit (Ekeler) for one more game just in case, McNichols can handle it."
We'll know more about Ekeler's status as the week progresses, but regardless we know this fan base is feeling what Kingsbury and his offense are doing so far - and are looking forward to seeing him face the Commanders' next challenge, against a formidable Cleveland Browns defense in Week 5.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• 3 Things for Commanders to 'Stash and Trash' Following Win over Cardinals
• Commanders Must Improve in One Area to Become Playoff Team
• Commanders HC Delighted For Kliff Kingsbury Following Win vs. Former Team