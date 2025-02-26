Commanders general manager gives update on Sam Cosmi injury
Washington Commanders offensive lineman Sam Cosmi is recovering from a season-ending injury he suffered last month during their Divisional Round matchup against the Detroit Lions.
With Cosmi on the sidelines, he will have to work hard throughout the offseason to get back healthy and ready to go for 2025.
Commanders general manager Adam Peters is happy with the progress he is making.
Cosmi progressing nicely
"Sam's doing an incredible job," Peters said at the NFL Scouting Combine.
"He's in there every day already. I mean, you wouldn't believe it. He's in there as much as he can every day. So, he's going to attack this rehab and get back as soon as he can and we're not going to rush him. He had a major surgery, but we know that he'll be back and be a really good player when he comes back. So, it's just really more about building the depth there and just a lot of depth around the team."
Cosmi is expected to make a full recovery in time for training camp, where he will look to help the Commanders get back to the NFC Championship, and possibly beyond.
