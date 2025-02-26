Commander Country

Commanders general manager gives update on Sam Cosmi injury

Sam Cosmi is recovering from the injury he suffered in the Washington Commanders playoff run.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders guard Sam Cosmi (76) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders guard Sam Cosmi (76) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Washington Commanders offensive lineman Sam Cosmi is recovering from a season-ending injury he suffered last month during their Divisional Round matchup against the Detroit Lions.

With Cosmi on the sidelines, he will have to work hard throughout the offseason to get back healthy and ready to go for 2025.

Commanders general manager Adam Peters is happy with the progress he is making.

Washington Commanders guard Sam Cosmi (76) against the Arizona Cardinals
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders guard Sam Cosmi (76) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Cosmi progressing nicely

"Sam's doing an incredible job," Peters said at the NFL Scouting Combine.

"He's in there every day already. I mean, you wouldn't believe it. He's in there as much as he can every day. So, he's going to attack this rehab and get back as soon as he can and we're not going to rush him. He had a major surgery, but we know that he'll be back and be a really good player when he comes back. So, it's just really more about building the depth there and just a lot of depth around the team."

Cosmi is expected to make a full recovery in time for training camp, where he will look to help the Commanders get back to the NFC Championship, and possibly beyond.

Jeremy Brener
