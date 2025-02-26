Commander Country

Commanders general manager leaving door open for trades this offseason

The Washington Commanders could be busy in the trade market this offseason.

Jeremy Brener


Oct 6, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters stands on the sidelines against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at NorthWest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters is embarking on his second season with the team, hoping to build off of the team's strong performance last season.

A trip to the NFC Championship marked an ambitious first year in the Peters era, but now the Commanders will look to build on it this offseason.

Peters spoke with reporters, stating that the team would be open to making some trades both inside and outside of the draft this spring.


Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Commanders could be open for business

"I mean, there's always going to be tradeoffs if you do something like that," Peters said at the Combine.

"And we have seven picks and so it's a full allotment. It's not our own seven picks, but I think it just goes back to just always doing what we think is best for the team."

Peters and the Commanders will get their look at prospects throughout the week from Thursday to Sunday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Published
Jeremy Brener
