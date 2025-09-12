Commanders get bad news on veteran DE after Packers loss
The Washington Commanders are disappointed after their 27-18 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 2 that saw more losses than the game itself.
Commanders defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. suffered a quad injury that will require season-ending surgery, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter.
Wise out for season
Wise took to Instagram just before the announcement with a long caption that pledges support from his teammates and those close to him.
"I’m truly grateful for all the love, prayers, and support I’ve received. This was an unfortunate experience, but when you give so much to the game and do everything you can to improve for yourself and for your team’s success it can feel like there’s a lot to play for," the caption read.
"When you stop, it can feel like everything around you stops too.But I know the best healer. God only puts us through what we can handle, and every challenge carries a lesson. Out of every test comes growth, shaping us into who we need to become to accomplish the goals we set from the start. I’m on the path to becoming the highest version of myself. And on the bright side i get spend on time with my family and my sons."
Wise signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Commanders in the offseason back in March, so he may have played his final game for Washington. For now, he will move to injured reserve and rehab his injury until he is healthy and ready to go.
In the meantime, the Commanders will recover from their brutal start to the season before returning to the field in Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
