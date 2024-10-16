Commanders Get Good Injury News on Star RB
The Washington Commanders lost to the Baltimore Ravens without Brian Robinson Jr. in the backfield, but signs are promising that he should return going into Week 7.
Commanders coach Dan Quinn said that Robinson will practice today, a sign that he is healthy and ready to go after missing the previous game with a knee injury.
Robinson, 25, has been one of the better running backs in the NFL this season, recording 325 yards in five games, placing him at No. 20 in rushing in the league. The Commanders managed just 52 rushing yards against the Ravens, a sign that they sorely missed Robinson's presence in the lineup.
With Robinson back, it should take some of the load off of Austin Ekeler, who filled in as the starter. It will also alleviate some pressure from rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, giving him another weapon to distribute the ball with.
The Commanders will keep a close eye on Robinson as they need him throughout the season, but having him back in the fold should make things a lot easier for the offense as they face off against the Carolina Panthers this weekend.
