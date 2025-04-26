Commanders given fantastic grade for Round 6 pick
The Washington Commanders are making their final touches on their 2025 NFL Draft class with their Day 3 picks.
In the sixth round, the Commanders landed UCLA linebacker Kain Medrano with the No. 205 overall pick.
USA Today writer Ayrton Ostly graded every Day 3 pick and gave the Commanders an "A-" for their selection of Medrano.
Commanders praised for selecting Medrano
"Washington's relied on free agent signees at off-ball linebacker but Medrano could be a step towards some home-grown talent taking hold. He's one of the most athletic linebackers in the class and plays an aggressive brand of football at 6-foot-3 and 228 pounds," Ostly wrote.
The Commanders get someone in Medrano who can learn behind Bobby Wagner, and he could eventually replace him after the veteran's contract is up following the 2025 season.
Medrano will also have an impact on special teams, which could make him an immediate contributor for the Commanders in his rookie season.
The Commanders have one pick left in the draft at No. 245 overall.
