What to know about Commanders No. 128 pick Jaylin Lane
The Washington Commanders selected Virginia Tech wide receiver with the No. 128 overall pick on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Before becoming a Hokie, Lane started his college career at Middle Tennessee, where he led the team with 11 touchdowns and 1,500 receiving yards. In 2023, he transferred to Virginia Tech and continued to stand out as one of the team's top wide receivers.
Here’s what you need to know about the Commanders fourth round draft pick:
Name: Jaylin Lane
Position: Wide Receiver
College: Virginia Tech by way of Middle Tennessee
Height/Weight: 5'10", 191 lbs.
Hometown: Clover, SC
At Virginia Tech, Lane led the Hokies with 38 receptions and earned his first ACC Receiver of the Week honor after a 106-yard performance. He also impressed at the NFL Combine, posting a 4.34-second 40-yard dash, a 40-inch vertical jump, and an 11-foot broad jump — all among the best marks for a wide receiver this year.
With his speed, athleticism, and ability to stretch the field, Lane adds another weapon to the Commanders' offense. As he joins a talented receiver group that includes Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel, Lane has a chance make an immediate impact in Washington.
