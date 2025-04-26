Commander Country

What to know about Commanders No. 128 pick Jaylin Lane

The Washington Commanders add their offense by selecting Virginia Tech wide receiver Jaylin Lane in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Joanne Coley

Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Virginia Tech wideout Jaylin Lane (WO28) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders selected Virginia Tech wide receiver with the No. 128 overall pick on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Before becoming a Hokie, Lane started his college career at Middle Tennessee, where he led the team with 11 touchdowns and 1,500 receiving yards. In 2023, he transferred to Virginia Tech and continued to stand out as one of the team's top wide receivers.

Here’s what you need to know about the Commanders fourth round draft pick:

Name: Jaylin Lane

Position: Wide Receiver

College: Virginia Tech by way of Middle Tennessee

Height/Weight: 5'10", 191 lbs.

Hometown: Clover, SC

At Virginia Tech, Lane led the Hokies with 38 receptions and earned his first ACC Receiver of the Week honor after a 106-yard performance. He also impressed at the NFL Combine, posting a 4.34-second 40-yard dash, a 40-inch vertical jump, and an 11-foot broad jump — all among the best marks for a wide receiver this year.

With his speed, athleticism, and ability to stretch the field, Lane adds another weapon to the Commanders' offense. As he joins a talented receiver group that includes Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel, Lane has a chance make an immediate impact in Washington.

Joane Coley
JOANNE COLEY

Joanne Coley, from Prince George’s County, MD, is a communications professional passionate about storytelling and sports. She holds a bachelor’s in Communications from Kent State University and a Master’s in Communications/Public Relations from Southern New Hampshire University. Since 2018, she has served as Communications Manager at the Council of the Great City Schools. A foodie and traveler, Joanne is also a former state champion in high school shotput and standout athlete in softball.

