Commanders stick with leadership traits in selection of LB Kain Medrano
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders have a history of drafting leaders. Even if not all of the players on their draft boards are team captains, they have almost all shown some variety of leadership potential and ability.
As you get deeper in the NFL Draft, those coveted traits become more valuable than ever as the Commanders look for guys who will likely fill special teams roles while continuing to grow their football skills.
It takes a very mature type of player to handle that challenge and to climb that hill. Washington believes it got another one of those in UCLA Bruins linebacker Kain Medrano, a team captain in college who knows he doesn't need to be that with his NFL team, but will take an approach born from the maturity it takes to lead your peers.
"I'm ready to come in there, put my head down. I want to get to know each and every one of 'em. I want to be able to create some friendships that will not be lost, no matter how this journey goes. And I'm just a hard worker and I'm ready to get to business and get to work and help the team in any way I can," Medrano said in his first press conference as a newly selected NFL player.
It took some time for Medrano to find the field at UCLA, but once he did he racked up 72 total tackles with 11 for losses in 2024.
His athletic testing is among the best in his position group after running a 4.46 in the 40-yard dash to go along with a 38" verticle and 10'5 broad jump.
Maturity, athleticism, physicality, and drive. Those are the things that make up most Commanders players, and this one is clearly cut from the same fabric.
READ MORE: What to know about Commanders No. 128 pick Jaylin Lane
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Social media reacts to Commanders drafting Jaylin Lane
• 3 bold NFL Draft predictions that could involve the Commanders
• Commanders QB reveals wild recruitment story