Commanders grade revealed for first round pick in NFL Draft
The Washington Commanders got some protection for quarterback Jayden Daniels with the No. 29 overall pick in the NFL Draft by taking Oregon offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr.
Sports Illustrated writer Matt Verdarame graded the pick and gave the Commanders a "B" for the move.
Conerly gets a good grade
"Conerly was viewed by many as a borderline first-round pick as one of the top five offensive tackles in the class. At Oregon, Conerly started 28 games over the past two years while being named first-team All-Big Ten and third-team All-American. Projected to be a starter on the left side, he could kick inside down the line," Verdarame wrote.
It remains to be seen whether Conerly will play at offensive tackle or at guard. After trading for Laremy Tunsil from the Houston Texans, the Commanders have shown a willingness to build the team through the trenches.
Conerly will get a chance to prove himself as the Commanders move through their offseason program.
