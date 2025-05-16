Commanders have one unique characteristic about 2025 schedule
The Washington Commanders now know what their schedule looks like, and they have been given a look that no other team in the league has.
NFL.com writer Gennaro Filice explained what is different about Washington's schedule compared to the other 31 in the league.
READ MORE: Commanders can’t afford to lose these 2025 games
Commanders have unique schedule
"The schedulers love drama, which is why the Commanders don’t get their first shot to avenge their NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles until Week 16 and then have the Eagles again two weeks later in the regular-season finale. Those two games are likely to go a long way toward determining the division champion and playoff seeding for both teams," Filice wrote.
"The Commanders are the only team this year to finish the regular season with four consecutive division games."
The league is hoping and anticipating for the NFC East to be as electric as it was last season with two of its four members appearing in the conference championship game.
Washington is the only team to have four of its six games come at the end of the season. The team will host the Giants in Week 1 and then head to Big D to face the Dallas Cowboys in their annual trip to Texas in Week 7, but that will be the last time the Commanders see any of their division rivals until Week 15.
This means that the Commanders cannot win the division early in the season, but they can certainly lose it, so they will have to stack as many wins as possible until late December.
READ MORE: Commanders rookie wide receiver could compete for starter snaps
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders QB Jayden Daniels’ mom opens up about his dating life
• Commanders among top 3 teams in latest NFL rankings
• Commanders player named as one analyst's most anticipated debut of 2025
• Commanders WR opens up about Jayden Daniels and the 2025 season