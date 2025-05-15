Commander Country

Commanders can’t afford to lose these 2025 games

These are the matchups that could make or break the Commanders season.

Darius Hayes

Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates after throwing the game winning touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates after throwing the game winning touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders now have their full 2025 schedule in hand following Wednesday night’s NFL release, and the road ahead is filled with high-stakes matchups and headline-grabbing opportunities.

The Commanders will face a mix of emerging contenders, divisional rivals, and one international opponent in what could be a defining season for the franchise under head coach Dan Quinn.

Washington will be featured in five primetime games, with four of its final five contests coming on the road—a stretch that could ultimately determine playoff positioning.

Here are the key games that could shape the Commanders’ 2025 campaign:

Week 2 at Packers (Thursday Night Football)

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) and Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis (52)
Oct 23, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) carries the ball past Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis (52) during the second quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

After opening at home against the Giants, Washington hits the road early for a primetime test at Lambeau Field. This matchup will serve as an early barometer for how the Commanders stack up against another playoff hopeful in a hostile environment. Winning on a short week could show that Dan Quinn’s team is ready for the national spotlight.

Week 6 vs. Bears (Monday Night Football)

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) and Chicago Bears defensive end Darrell Taylor
Oct 27, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) scrambles out of the pocket against Chicago Bears defensive end Darrell Taylor (52) during the second half at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

This home game on Monday Night Football is sandwiched between two tough road trips (at Chargers and at Cowboys), making it a pivotal moment in the first half of the season. A victory over Chicago under the lights could help Washington establish momentum heading into the brutal midseason stretch.

Week 8 at Chiefs (Monday Night Football)

Kansas City Chiefs guard Joe Thuney (62) and quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15)
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Joe Thuney (62) blocks for quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Few games will be more telling than this one. Washington’s defense will be tested to the limit by Patrick Mahomes and a Super Bowl-caliber roster in Arrowhead’s electrifying atmosphere. It’s a potential statement game that could signal how far the Commanders have come—or how far they still have to go.

Week 11 at Dolphins (Madrid, Spain)

Washington Commanders quarterback Trace McSorley (3) and Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Neville Gallimore (90)
Aug 17, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Trace McSorley (3) gets tackled by Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Neville Gallimore (90) during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The international spotlight shines bright in Week 11 as the Commanders travel to Madrid to take on a speedy Dolphins team. This neutral-site game has playoff implications and adds a layer of unpredictability, with travel, routine disruption, and global attention all in play. It also precedes Washington’s late-season bye, giving it added importance before the final push.

Week 17 vs. Cowboys (Christmas Day)

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Josh Butler (31)
Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) runs with the ball en route to a touchdown as Dallas Cowboys cornerback Josh Butler (31) chases during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

One of the league’s most iconic rivalries lands on Christmas Day in front of a massive national audience. If the NFC East race is close—as expected—this game could decide postseason seeding or even a division title. Washington has a chance to make a statement at home on a holiday stage the entire NFL will be watching.

Week 18 at Eagles (TBD)

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8)
Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The regular-season finale has all the makings of a playoff play-in game or division decider. Playing in Philadelphia in the cold of January is never easy, and with the NFC East looking tightly contested, Washington may need this one to clinch a spot—or knock out a rival.

With five primetime games, one overseas showdown, and multiple late-season division battles, the Commanders’ 2025 campaign will be anything but ordinary. The pressure is on, and how Washington navigates these pivotal matchups will go a long way in determining whether the franchise can take the next step forward under new leadership.

