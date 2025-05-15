Commanders can’t afford to lose these 2025 games
The Washington Commanders now have their full 2025 schedule in hand following Wednesday night’s NFL release, and the road ahead is filled with high-stakes matchups and headline-grabbing opportunities.
The Commanders will face a mix of emerging contenders, divisional rivals, and one international opponent in what could be a defining season for the franchise under head coach Dan Quinn.
Washington will be featured in five primetime games, with four of its final five contests coming on the road—a stretch that could ultimately determine playoff positioning.
Here are the key games that could shape the Commanders’ 2025 campaign:
Week 2 at Packers (Thursday Night Football)
After opening at home against the Giants, Washington hits the road early for a primetime test at Lambeau Field. This matchup will serve as an early barometer for how the Commanders stack up against another playoff hopeful in a hostile environment. Winning on a short week could show that Dan Quinn’s team is ready for the national spotlight.
Week 6 vs. Bears (Monday Night Football)
This home game on Monday Night Football is sandwiched between two tough road trips (at Chargers and at Cowboys), making it a pivotal moment in the first half of the season. A victory over Chicago under the lights could help Washington establish momentum heading into the brutal midseason stretch.
Week 8 at Chiefs (Monday Night Football)
Few games will be more telling than this one. Washington’s defense will be tested to the limit by Patrick Mahomes and a Super Bowl-caliber roster in Arrowhead’s electrifying atmosphere. It’s a potential statement game that could signal how far the Commanders have come—or how far they still have to go.
Week 11 at Dolphins (Madrid, Spain)
The international spotlight shines bright in Week 11 as the Commanders travel to Madrid to take on a speedy Dolphins team. This neutral-site game has playoff implications and adds a layer of unpredictability, with travel, routine disruption, and global attention all in play. It also precedes Washington’s late-season bye, giving it added importance before the final push.
Week 17 vs. Cowboys (Christmas Day)
One of the league’s most iconic rivalries lands on Christmas Day in front of a massive national audience. If the NFC East race is close—as expected—this game could decide postseason seeding or even a division title. Washington has a chance to make a statement at home on a holiday stage the entire NFL will be watching.
Week 18 at Eagles (TBD)
The regular-season finale has all the makings of a playoff play-in game or division decider. Playing in Philadelphia in the cold of January is never easy, and with the NFC East looking tightly contested, Washington may need this one to clinch a spot—or knock out a rival.
With five primetime games, one overseas showdown, and multiple late-season division battles, the Commanders’ 2025 campaign will be anything but ordinary. The pressure is on, and how Washington navigates these pivotal matchups will go a long way in determining whether the franchise can take the next step forward under new leadership.
