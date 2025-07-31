Commanders have several high-end trade assets
The Washington Commanders haven't been afraid to wheel and deal over the last few months as they try and build a contender for the upcoming season.
However, there's a chance things could take a 180-degree turn if the Commanders don't live up to expectations.
ESPN insider Bill Barnwell believes the Commanders have a few assets that could get them back some good draft capital.
Commanders have strong assets on roster
"It turns out there are a lot of rentals on the roster, so while there are plenty of other talented players in Washington, they're not in the first-round-pick range. OT Laremy Tunsil was just dealt from Houston without a first-round pick attached, although the Commanders sent second- and third-round selections the other way. Elsewhere along the line, G Sam Cosmi was excellent during the first half of the season, but he tore his ACL in January," Barnwell wrote.
"Commanders fans don't want to find out whether they can land a premium pick for WR Terry McLaurin, whose public battle for a new contract has felt like a relic of the Daniel Snyder days. As good as I believe McLaurin is, it would be tough to see a team trading a first-round pick for a wideout who turns 30 in September. The other young player who might be able to get on the first-round track with more playing time is second-year DT Jer'Zhan Newton, who will assume a larger role after the departure of Jonathan Allen."
This isn't to suggest that the Commanders will trade these players, but there are a lot of people on Washington's roster with a decent amount of value.
This could prove to be important down the line, but for now, the Commanders need these players to contend.
The Commanders will return to the field for the preseason opener on Aug. 8 against the New England Patriots.
