Commanders have tough decision on Brian Robinson Jr. after Saquon Barkley deal
The Washington Commanders and the rest of the NFC East are reacting to Saquon Barkley signing a two-year, $41.2 million extension.
With Barkley's extension, the running back market has been raised, and that should be good news for free-agent-to-be Brian Robinson Jr.
Robinson has one year left on his deal, but the Commanders might want to think about extending him this offseason.
READ MORE: What's next for Commanders after trading for Deebo Samuel?
Commanders could extend Robinson early
If Robinson goes this offseason without an extension, an injury could severely impact his career next season and put the Commanders in a bind at the position.
It also benefits Washington to extend him now, because if the team waits another year, he could breakout and warrant a contract closer to what Barkley is getting now.
Robinson won't get Barkley's number, but he could justify a raise if the Commanders perform well in 2025.
Therefore, both sides should get to the negotiation table and agree to a contract before one side backs out.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• 3 Offensive linemen moved further into Commanders target area at Scouting Combine
• Commanders' Jayden Daniels earns unique praise after rookie season
• Did Dan Quinn give a hint during NFL Combine week about Commanders trading for Deebo Samuel?
• How Commanders trade for Deebo Samuel is tied to acquiring Marshon Lattimore