Commanders have tough decision on Brian Robinson Jr. after Saquon Barkley deal

The Washington Commanders may have to pay up after Saquon Barkley signed a massive contract with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jeremy Brener

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) attempts to stop Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) as he runs the ball in the first quarter in the NFC divisional round at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025.
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) attempts to stop Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) as he runs the ball in the first quarter in the NFC divisional round at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders and the rest of the NFC East are reacting to Saquon Barkley signing a two-year, $41.2 million extension.

With Barkley's extension, the running back market has been raised, and that should be good news for free-agent-to-be Brian Robinson Jr.

Robinson has one year left on his deal, but the Commanders might want to think about extending him this offseason.

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8)
Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Commanders could extend Robinson early

If Robinson goes this offseason without an extension, an injury could severely impact his career next season and put the Commanders in a bind at the position.

It also benefits Washington to extend him now, because if the team waits another year, he could breakout and warrant a contract closer to what Barkley is getting now.

Robinson won't get Barkley's number, but he could justify a raise if the Commanders perform well in 2025.

Therefore, both sides should get to the negotiation table and agree to a contract before one side backs out.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

