Commanders' Jayden Daniels earns unique praise after rookie season

Jayden Daniels had a spectacular rookie season for the Washington Commanders.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates after winning a NFC wild card playoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates after winning a NFC wild card playoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders have a 24-year-old star in Jayden Daniels, and that's a great place to be when starting to rebuild a franchise.

Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox named Daniels the best player at his age in the league right now.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs with the ball
Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Daniels among the best of the 24-year-olds

"While detractors can certainly cite recency bias here, the fact remains that Daniels was good enough to transform a franchise in 2024. The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year posted a 100.1 quarterback rating, rushed for 891 yards, made the Pro Bowl and took a team that won four games in 2023 to the most recent NFC title game," Knox writes.

"Intangibles matter, and Daniels' leadership skills and work ethic make him a true franchise centerpiece.

"Daniels has some terrific company in the age-24 bracket, but he's one of only a few NFL players around whom a franchise could build a contender."

If Daniels continues to play like he did in his rookie year, he'll be the best among the 25-year-olds in a year from now.

Published
JEREMY BRENER
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

