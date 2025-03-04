Commanders' Jayden Daniels earns unique praise after rookie season
The Washington Commanders have a 24-year-old star in Jayden Daniels, and that's a great place to be when starting to rebuild a franchise.
Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox named Daniels the best player at his age in the league right now.
Daniels among the best of the 24-year-olds
"While detractors can certainly cite recency bias here, the fact remains that Daniels was good enough to transform a franchise in 2024. The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year posted a 100.1 quarterback rating, rushed for 891 yards, made the Pro Bowl and took a team that won four games in 2023 to the most recent NFC title game," Knox writes.
"Intangibles matter, and Daniels' leadership skills and work ethic make him a true franchise centerpiece.
"Daniels has some terrific company in the age-24 bracket, but he's one of only a few NFL players around whom a franchise could build a contender."
If Daniels continues to play like he did in his rookie year, he'll be the best among the 25-year-olds in a year from now.
