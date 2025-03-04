NFL insider loves Deebo Samuel trade for Commanders
The Washington Commanders were able to complete the first trade of the NFL offseason after acquiring disgruntled star San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel for a 2025 fifth-round pick.
Although the trade won't officially go through until the new league year begins next week, all signs point towards Samuel getting a fresh start with the Commanders as they look to build upon a team that made it to the NFC Championship a season ago.
Washington will be contending with the likes of the Philadelphia Eagles to win the NFC East in 2025, and adding a playmaker such as Samuel to an offense with Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin made sense — especially considering Samuel's innate ability to be a swiss army knife that could potentially help curb some of their issues running the ball last season.
While many speculate on whether or not the deal was a good one for either side, former NFL player and current NFL insider Ross Tucker took to his podcast to explain why he loves the trade for the Commanders.
It is difficult to argue with Tucker here as the Commanders look to have gotten a steal for Samuel. The rookie draft class outside of Tetairoa McMillan and potentially Luther Burden III or Emeka Egbuka don't offer the Commanders a skillset for a win now mentality while the free agent market has a ton of veterans who are perhaps in the back half of their careers especially with the Bengals placing the franchise tag on star wide receiver Tee Higgins.
Samuel is 29 years old and entering his seventh season in the league, so there seems to be plenty left in the tank for the dynamic wideout. Pairing him opposite of McLaurin would provide the Commanders with two proven near WR1 talents for Daniels to use at his disposal. While Samuel had a bit of a down year this past season, he still eclipsed 800 all-purpose yards and provides an edge that the Commanders could use after reaching the playoffs multiple times throughout his career.
Many will talk about the contract that Washington is taking on via the trade, but at the end of the day, they have the money to spend and it's a high-risk, high-reward scenario that on the outside looking in seems like a good gamble.
