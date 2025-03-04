What's next for Commanders after trading for Deebo Samuel?
The Washington Commanders made a bold move by trading for star wide receiver Deebo Samuel, a player known for his explosive playmaking ability.
Samuel’s arrival brings an immediate boost to an offense that has struggled with consistency and firepower. But the real question now is: what comes next for the Commanders?
Samuel is a versatile playmaker capable of lining up as both a wide receiver and a running back, adding a new dimension to the offense. His speed, strength, and ability to make plays in multiple areas immediately enhance their attack, making him a key piece to elevate the Commanders offense.
The next step is integrating Samuel into the team’s offensive system. Quarterback Jayden Daniels has shown promise, and Samuel will pair perfectly with Terry McLaurin, creating a dynamic duo that should keep opposing defenses on edge. With a proven playmaker like Samuel in the mix, the Commanders now have a reliable second option in the passing game, something they’ve been missing.
Samuel’s ability to stretch the field and make big plays after the catch will open up opportunities for other playmakers to step up. His presence will also make it harder for defenses to focus solely on McLaurin, giving Washington more balance in their passing attack.
Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury will likely adjust the playbook to maximize Samuel’s strengths. Expect to see plays designed to get him the ball in space, as well as opportunities for him to run out of the backfield. This makes him a true dual-threat weapon, able to impact the game in several ways.
The trade also shows the Commanders’ “win-now” mentality. By giving up a draft pick for an immediate impact player, Washington is signaling that they believe the team is ready to compete at for the NFC Championship again, and this move positions the Commanders to do just that.
