3 Offensive lineman moved further into Commanders target area at Scouting Combine
Washington Commanders' general manager Adam Peters told us last week that the injury to offensive lineman Sam Cosmi doesn't dramatically impact their offseason approach.
However, he didn't say that the Commanders don't need to add talent to the offensive line group, and that they wouldn't do it as early as Day 1.
With a new target arriving to Washington via the trade for receiver Deebo Samuel, some more talent up front to give quarterback Jayden Daniels all the time he needs to exploit the talents of his weapons would be nice. Here are three players who–according to NFL.com's Chad Reuter–may have moved themselves closer to being drafted by Peters at the end of next month.
OT JOSH CONERLY JR., OREGON
Already a popular mock draft choice for the Commanders at No. 29, Reuter speculates that after his Scouting Combine performance it is only going to get harder for teams to pass on him at the end of Day 1.
"Conerly is not the biggest left tackle in this year’s draft class (6-foot-4 5/8, 311 pounds, 33 1/2-inch arms) but he might have been the smoothest mover in drills at the combine. His 1.71-second 10-yard split and 34 1/2-inch vertical matched the fluid explosion he showed in drills. Conerly was low and quick in pulling drills and pass pro work. It’s going to be tough for teams picking late in the first round to pass on him," Reuter says.
OL JONAH SAVAIINAEA, ARIZONA
If Conerly boosts his stock so much he goes ahead of the first pick Washington gets to make in the NFL Draft then perhaps Savaiinaea will be a target.
Reuter acknowledges the offensive lineman moved better than expected and with his blend of tackle and guard experience the Commanders could bring him in and see where he fits best in their line alignment before fully locking him into a position.
"He mostly played tackle the past two seasons with the Wildcats and could get a chance to play outside in the NFL with his arms measuring 33 7/8 inches. Savaiinaea was one of the most fluid movers on the field Sunday, and I could hear the power in his hands when he hit the bags during drills. Teams drafting late on Day 1 or early on Day 2 should value him whether he fits inside or outside in their blocking schemes," Reuter writes about the lineman.
Power and movement will make any NFL general manager pay attention to a lineman.
OL TYLER BOOKER, ALABAMA & OL WILL CAMPBELL, LSU
We're going to go outside the box on this last one, so because of that we're going to give you two names.
Booker and Campbell are both out of reach prospects without a major trade up in the NFL Draft by Peters. At least, they were heading into the Scouting Combine.
Coming out of it, they may slide a bit–but it is important to note that we still don't believe they'll slide down far enough for you to see them mocked to the Commanders right now
However, poor Pro Days or even more concerns rising about Campbell's arm length, and in a never say never sort of scenario there's a chance they might get into range for Peters to consider jumping without having to sell the farm.
Again, it's still a fringe idea at best–and if they do poorly enough to fall to 20s range in the first round many Washington fans won't want Peters to target them anyway–but it wouldn't be the first time we saw a prospect start with top 10 projections and end up coming off the board way later.
