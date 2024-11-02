Commanders Have 'Tremendous Teacher' in Joe Whitt Jr.
The Washington Commanders' rise from being the worst defense to one of the league's best has been remarkable to watch.
While a lot of the players on the field are different, they also have a new defensive coordinator in Joe Whitt Jr. leading the way.
Commanders coach Dan Quinn is impressed with the job Whitt Jr. has done.
“Yeah, I would say the things that you guys don't see that the players do, is Joe is a tremendous teacher," Quinn said. "That's one of the first things that jumped to me years back when I got a chance to start with him. The detail, you feel his experience, you feel that he can use an example of a player or a play and then tie it in. So, those are the things that I felt. I thought early on it was hard on us and I thought he stayed very consistent. Here's the approach, here's how we're going to go to get better. And you had heard me say, I thought we were closer than the numbers would indicate, and so to see their connection taking place, that's a big deal.”
The longer Whitt Jr. has with the defense, the better they will become, and considering he has only had half of a season with the unit, more improvement is on the horizon.
Whitt Jr. and the Commanders defense will look to contain Daniel Jones and the New York Giants offense in Week 9. Kickoff is set for tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET.
