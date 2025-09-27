Commanders HC opens up about Marcus Mariota ahead of Falcons game
The Washington Commanders are turning to backup quarterback Marcus Mariota for a second straight week as Jayden Daniels continues to recover from his knee sprain.
Commanders head coach Dan Quinn spoke about Mariota and the confidence he has in him.
“Yeah, I think I've learned about leading from him, when to lean in, when to watch, when to give support and he's very thoughtful," Quinn said.
"And so, I think there's a part of leading that goes into that, of when to lean in and speak up, when to watch, let somebody else assume that space. I think that's one of the rare traits that a person can have of leaning in but also knowing when to push someone else into that space. But I think the work ethic, the perseverance is what I've learned about him. He's dealt with injuries, setbacks, and just his attitude. He's so consistent in what he does, that's what I've learned about him. The approach, it doesn't waiver and that's something that I really respect about him.”
Mariota to start vs. Falcons
This is the second straight week Mariota has started against a former team of his. He played with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020 and beat them in Week 3.
Now, he hopes to beat the Falcons, his team for the 2022 season.
“Yeah, I think you have to go through those spaces and then lean into know, okay, the discussions we had was be you man, that that's more than enough. And you don't have to over try or put an extra spot on it," Quinn said.
"And so, I was very proud of him for that. Being able to share and peer to peer to others, that's a really powerful thing. And so, sharing perspective, sharing insights with one another, I think that's as big as it gets. And I think everybody saw the clip last year when I think it might've even been against Atlanta, we're only player to player sometimes it can be so impactful."
Mariota went from being the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Oregon by the Tennessee Titans. Despite being a Heisman Trophy winner, Mariota struggled with the Titans and ultimately left after five seasons.
Since then, he's bounced around the league with the Raiders, Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles and Commanders, but he isn't focusing on his past. Instead, he has his eyes on the future, where he hopes to beat the Falcons in Week 4.
