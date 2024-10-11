Commanders Coach Quinn Weighs in on Beltway Rivalry with Ravens
When the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens hit the field this Sunday for their Week 6 match up, it's more than just a game. Even though they're not in the same division, the 'Battle of the Beltway' always feels personal—like two brothers competing to prove who's the best. This year, we've got two dual-threat quarterbacks ready to face off—Commanders rookie Jayden Daniels and Ravens MVP Lamar Jackson.
Commanders head coach Dan Quinn, new to the rivalry, admitted it wasn't initially on his radar. "For me, first kind of getting here and getting started, I didn't naturally think of that coming in because of the division and the history of what the NFC East has been. So that was probably the first thing I thought."
And it makes sense. The NFC East has long been a battleground—Washington rivalries with teams like Dallas and Philly are deep-rooted. But it hits differently when the Ravens come to town or you're driving up 295 for the away game. This year, Daniels vs. Jackson adds another layer to that.
Quinn acknowledged the connection between the two cities, saying, "With rivalries in Washington, especially in the NFC East, there's always a connection when cities are this close by." While Washington and Baltimore don't face off often, their proximity makes this match up feel more than just another regular-season game.
It’s been four years since these two teams last faced each other, with Jackson already establishing himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Now, Daniels is carving his own path as the new leader in Washington.
"But the fact that we're not in the same division, in the same conference, for me, my first time playing Baltimore as a Commander, my first thought was the [NFC] East first," Quinn said. But for the fans, this game is personal—it's about hometown pride, local bragging rights, and, this year, a showdown between two of the most talked about quarterbacks in the league.
