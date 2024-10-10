Commanders Kliff Kingsbury Reacts to Ravens Hiring 'Great Football Coach'
Ashburn, VA. -- The Washington Commanders have a tough matchup this weekend visiting the Baltimore Ravens who are still looking to make up for some disappointing early-season losses.
While the Ravens would love nothing more than to give the Commanders their second loss in the name of continuing to correct their own trajectory, offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and his offense are readying their plans for attacking the 31st-ranked pass defense they'll match up against on Sunday afternoon.
But that task just got a little tougher for Washington, after Baltimore added former defensive coordinator Dean Pees to the staff this weekend.
"I know he's a great football coach. I knew him back in the Patriots days a long time. He's been doing it a long time and I have a great deal of respect for him," Kingsbury said of the Ravens' addition. "So anytime you get a guy like that to come help, it's definitely going to be a plus and an advantage for them."
The real impact Pees' arrival will have on what the Commanders see from Baltimore this weekend is hard to gauge. But they didn't hire Pees for no reason, and there will be an impact made, that much is for sure.
"His football knowledge and his ability to put an eye on things and be a great sounding board and a backup for everybody is super good," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said following the hire. "I'm glad he's here and to just see his face out here. It can make us better, so I'm happy about that."
Baltimore defensive coordinator Zach Orr is in his first season constructing and calling the defense, and while there have been some good - his unit has been best against the run this season - there have also been the bad.
The last time Kingsbury and Pees saw each other on the field was in 2022 when the Arizona Cardinals and Atlanta Falcons squared off in the second-to-last game of the year.
At the time Kingsbury was the head coach of the Cardinals and Pees was the defensive coordinator of the Falcons. Kinsbury's offense, led by current Washington assistant quarterbacks coach David Blough, was able to rack up 339 total yards and 19 points against Pees' unit. Ultimately, however, thanks to a game-winning field goal by kicker Younghoe Koo, Kingsbury's team lost the battle.
The Ravens hope that Pees will help improve in critical areas as early as this weekend, just in time for this latest battle.
Meanwhile, Kingsbury and the Commanders hope they can delay those improvements by a week.
