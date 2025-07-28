Commanders hope to capitalize on momentum
The Washington Commanders are coming into the season with a lot of energy after making it all the way to the NFC Championship in January.
While the Commanders are trying to look forward, it's hard to not take last season into account as they trek into the 2025 campaign.
Pro Football Network writer Brandon Austin thinks the Commanders should try and draw upon last year's experiences as they move along into training camp.
Commanders hoping to ride the wave
"Washington went all-in this offseason, making aggressive trades for [Deebo] Samuel and left tackle Laremy Tunsil. The goal is simple: maximize the window while Daniels is on his rookie contract. The Commanders fielded an efficient offense last year, and with better protection and more weapons, they’re built to take another leap in 2025," Austin wrote.
"While the offense reloaded, the defense remained mostly intact, aside from some low-cost signings and the addition of second-round cornerback Trey Amos. The biggest move came in free agency, though Javon Kinlaw’s contract raised eyebrows. Still, with Quinn’s defensive pedigree, there’s a belief this group can round into form.
"The talent is there, but the challenge now is managing higher expectations. Deebo and Tunsil still need to mesh into the offense, and Terry McLaurin’s absence during early team activities looms as a subplot. But the Commanders aren’t sneaking up on anyone after their rapid rise. They’re chasing a Super Bowl and not shying away from it."
The Commanders have many reasons to be successful in the upcoming season and they could very well be better than they were last year.
If the Commanders take that step in the right direction, they will be one of the most feared teams in the league.
The Commanders are set to play the New England Patriots in their preseason opener on Aug. 8.
