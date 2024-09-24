Commanders Hoping to Build Momentum After Big Primetime Win
The Washington Commanders are still in the win column after a 38-33 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.
The win marked the second straight for the team and the first primetime win for Jayden Daniels and the team. Now that they are on a winning streak, veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner hopes that the winning habits will have a snowball effect.
“When you come into a hostile environment like this, against a team that just got beat in a close game, facing 0-3, and to come in like that and get a win on Monday Night Football, it’s definitely something we can build on," Wagner said postgame.
The Commanders should have a lot of confidence after coming into the game as a big underdog and still coming out on top on the road.
In just his third start, Daniels had just two incompletions on 23 pass attempts, which is incredibly promising.
While the team still has some major flaws to correct, the vibes around the team are as high as they have been in a very long time, and that should help the team grow in the coming weeks.
The Commanders will look to make it three straight wins in Week 4 when they visit the Arizona Cardinals.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Upset Bengals in Monday Night Shootout
• Commanders Fan Takes on Monday Night Football vs. Bengals
• Bengals CB Cam Taylor-Britt Humbled in Loss to Commanders
• Jayden Daniels Scores Rushing TD After Huge 55-Yard Terry McLaurin Pass