Commanders' Jayden Daniels Has Incredibly Bright Future

Jayden Daniels could be one of the best athletes in the world for the Washington Commanders.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 29, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) looks on from the field during a stoppage in play against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
With the new calendar year upon us, it will mark Jayden Daniels' first full year with the Washington Commanders.

Daniels shined in 2024 with the Commanders, laying down the foundation of a bright future.

Bleacher Report took notice and listed Daniels as the 13th-best athlete over the next 25 years.

"Jayden Daniels threw for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns while averaging a staggering 11.7 yards per attempt during the 2023 season at LSU, and he added another 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground en route to taking home the Heisman Trophy," Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter writes.

"Despite an inconsistent track record prior to that breakthrough performance, Daniels showed enough to go right after Williams at No. 2 overall in the 2024 draft to the Washington Commanders.

"His dual-threat skills have translated to the next level nicely. He has tallied 3,045 passing yards, 656 rushing yards and 23 total touchdowns as a rookie, vaulting a Commanders team that finished 4-13 a year ago into the thick of playoff contention and putting himself on the map as the next great quarterback of the future."

Those that ranked ahead of Daniels were Bobby Witt Jr., Carlos Alcaraz, Patrick Mahomes, Paul Skenes, Luka Doncic, Travis Hunter, Arch Manning, Cooper Flagg, Anthony Edwards, Connor Bedard, Caitlin Clark and Victor Wembanyama.

Daniels will lead the Commanders in Week 18 against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

