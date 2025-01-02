Commanders' Jayden Daniels Has Incredibly Bright Future
With the new calendar year upon us, it will mark Jayden Daniels' first full year with the Washington Commanders.
Daniels shined in 2024 with the Commanders, laying down the foundation of a bright future.
Bleacher Report took notice and listed Daniels as the 13th-best athlete over the next 25 years.
"Jayden Daniels threw for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns while averaging a staggering 11.7 yards per attempt during the 2023 season at LSU, and he added another 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground en route to taking home the Heisman Trophy," Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter writes.
"Despite an inconsistent track record prior to that breakthrough performance, Daniels showed enough to go right after Williams at No. 2 overall in the 2024 draft to the Washington Commanders.
"His dual-threat skills have translated to the next level nicely. He has tallied 3,045 passing yards, 656 rushing yards and 23 total touchdowns as a rookie, vaulting a Commanders team that finished 4-13 a year ago into the thick of playoff contention and putting himself on the map as the next great quarterback of the future."
Those that ranked ahead of Daniels were Bobby Witt Jr., Carlos Alcaraz, Patrick Mahomes, Paul Skenes, Luka Doncic, Travis Hunter, Arch Manning, Cooper Flagg, Anthony Edwards, Connor Bedard, Caitlin Clark and Victor Wembanyama.
Daniels will lead the Commanders in Week 18 against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
