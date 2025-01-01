Commander Country

15 Commanders Ranked in Top 10 of Fan Voting for 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games

The Washington Commanders have made quite the impression, and it has reached the realm of fan voting for the upcoming NFL Pro Bowl Games.

David Harrison

Dec 29, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs with the ball as Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) attempts a tackle during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Dec 29, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs with the ball as Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) attempts a tackle during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders were a down-and-out franchise less than a year ago.

With no real direction and a desperate lack of franchise-caliber players on the roster, the only thing the Commanders had going for them was the fact that they had high draft capital and a ton of salary cap money available to make moves in the offseason.

Washington wasted no time making those moves, completely remodeling the front office and coaching staff, bringing in key free agents, and ultimately drafting quarterback Jayden Daniels, who looks a lot like the franchise leader everyone has been searching for.

Because of the great success the team has had this year, 15 members of the roster landed in the top 10 of Pro Bowl voting in their respective position groups.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Dec 29, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs with the ball as Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) attempts a tackle during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Here is the list of Commanders players ranked in the top 10 of fan voting, shared by The Athletic's Ben Standig.

• Quarterback Jayden Daniels, 1st

• Receiver Terry McLaurin, 4th

• Running Back, Brian Robinson Jr., 7th

• Tight End Zach Ertz, 7th

• Center Tyler Biadasz, 2nd

• Guard Sam Cosmi, 3rd

• Inside Linebacker Bobby Wagner, 1st

• Outside Linebacker Frankie Luvu, 4th

• Outside Linebacker Dante Fowler Jr., 5th

• Cornerback Mike Sainristil, 6th

• Strong Safety Jeremy Chinn, 4th

• Long Snapper Tyler Ott, 2nd

• Punter Tress Way, 2nd

• Return Specialist Austin Ekeler, 7th

• Special Teams Player Jeremy Reaves, 2nd

The full Pro Bowl roster reveal will air on Thursday at 9 a.m. ET on NFL Network's Good Morning Football.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

Published
David Harrison
DAVID HARRISON

David Harrison has covered the NFL since 2015 as a digital content creator in both written and audio media. He is the host of Locked On Commanders and a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University.

