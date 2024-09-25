3 Things for Commanders to 'Stash and Trash' from Week 3 vs. Bengals
The Washington Commanders have plenty of good vibes circling the program after a 38-33 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, and more importantly a 2-1 start to the season.
Following the Commanders' Week 2 win over the New York Giants we identified three things for the team to stash and three for them to trash.
Looking at this latest win, Washington was able to get running back Brian Robinson Jr. involved early for some key runs and a crucial first-drive touchdown while cornerback Benjamin St-Juste was part of an effort to prevent Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase from taking over the game, and quarterback Jayden Daniels certainly took another step in his development. So let's look at three more things we want to see stashed - and trashed - from Week 3.
STASH NO. 1: TOUCHDOWNS OVER FIELD GOALS
In Week 2 the Commanders got seven field goals, enough to get the win, but they knew it wasn't good enough to sustain winning throughout the season.
So they set out in Week 3 to turn three points into six and let kicker Austin Seibert tack on extra points after nailing all seven of his Week 2 field goal attempts.
In doing so, not only did the team earn the win over a better Cincinnati squad, but it showed the NFL they're an offensive force worth respecting.
TRASH NO. 1: PRESNAP PENALTIES
Washington dropped its penalties significantly on Monday night and only collected three flags.
However, two of them came in a critical late-game drive with the game far from put away.
While it's great they were able to overcome those flags, and is surely a step in the right direction, putting yourself behind the sticks is eventually going to become a problem at the worst time.
We promise you coach Dan Quinn isn't happy about it, so its worth mentioning here.
STASH NO. 2: SCARRY TERRY, THE RIGHT ONE
Last week the only thing scarry about Terry McLaurin was his lack of involvement in the offense.
However, as we studied the first two weeks of tape we saw there were opportunities for he and Daniels to connect the way they were in training camp, and held on to optimism that the day was coming.
That day came Monday to the tune of four catches for 100 yards and one touchdown. His biggest gain of the day was for 55-yards, and his 27-yard touchdown was the final blow necessary for the Commanders to get their second win.
TRASH NO. 2: PLAYING WITH FIRE
In Week 1 Buccaneers receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin combined to take control of the game and send Washington home losers.
While the team won in the two following games they allowed Giants rookie Malik Nabers to have a career day - albeit a short career up to this point - and in Week 3 Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase went off for 118 yards and two touchdowns.
Fortunately, it didn't impact the outcome, but Washington has to know it can't keep allowing receivers to set career numbers and win.
STASH NO. 3: EAST COAST MCCAFFREY
There was one really bad play, that turned really good, but just because the Commanders got a touchdown with just 10 players on the field doesn't mean its something that needs to become habit.
What does, is rookie receiver Luke McCaffrey getting involved and making some key plays for his team down the stretch.
He finished with three catches and 44 yards, which looks somewhat pedestrian, but his early 30-yard gain on fourth down helped setup the first touchdown of the game and his 11 yard catch on a 2nd and 10 put the ball on the edge of the red zone, and running back Austin Ekeler did the rest from 24 yards out.
TRASH NO. 3: COMFY QUARTERBACKS
The Commanders got two sacks on Monday with 7th-Round draft pick defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste getting one and Dante Fowler Jr. and Dorance Armstrong combining on the other.
It was good to see in the moment and it was the first multi-sack game for Washington this season, but it's hard to ignore the fact that a defense rooted in getting after the quarterback has just four sacks this season and is 30th in sacks per pass attempt.
