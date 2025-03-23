Commanders’ Jayden Daniels spotted at March Madness game with USC star JuJu Watkins
It's always special to see two superstars link up. After securing a dominant 71-25 win over the Greensboro Spartans in the first round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament, it wasn't just USC star sophomore Juju Watkins who stole the show — a certain Washington Commanders star was in the stands adding to the buzz.
Fresh off a standout rookie season, Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels took a break from the offseason to catch some March Madness action and cheer on Watkins and the Trojans. His presence in the stands added extra excitement to the tournament, especially for fans who love to see crossover support between athletes.
Daniels, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, also stuck around to catch bits and pieces of No. 9-seed Mississippi State's 59-46 win over No. 8-seed California — this time sitting alongside Watkins herself.
This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Daniels supporting Watkins. It makes sense since Watkins and Daniels both hail from Southern California — Watkins from Watts and Daniels from San Bernardino.
As is often the case with California-based athletes, artists, and celebrities, there's an unspoken kinship among those from the Sunshine State. Watkins and Daniels seem to be no exception. Daniels' latest visit to Galen Arena wasn't his first time supporting Watkins and the Trojans — he was also in attendance for their 71-60 win over No. 1 UCLA on Feb. 13.
