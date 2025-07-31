Commanders QB shared a heartfelt moment after practice
Training camp is a time for teams to gain continuity with one another as they look to power through a rigorous NFL schedule in search of the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl.
This is no different for the Washington Commanders, who are currently in one of the NFL's longest streaks without even an appearance on the world's grandest stage.
They came close last season, reaching the NFC Championship game, but will be on the hunt to win the NFC East, make a deep playoff run, and win a Lombardi Trophy.
One of the key factors for the Commanders achieving their goals in 2025 will hinge on the arm and legs of quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Daniels impressed in his rookie season, quickly becoming one of the best quarterbacks in the league on his way to earning the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year.
More will be expected of him here in his sophomore campaign, but all signs are pointing towards him once again being dominant.
We are still in the early stages of training camp, but Daniels appears ready to take that next step, and following practice, he shared a heartfelt moment with his mother, Regina Jackson.
Daniels is a Momma's Boy
It has been widely reported that Daniels and his mother have a special relationship. From adventures to sporting events to concerns about her being too involved in his personal life, the media can't seem to get enough of their son and mother relationship.
Ms. Jackson is her son's biggest admirer, and is likely a large reason why he is not only a great player but also a great person as well.
There isn't quite anything like a mother-son relationship, and Daniels and his mothers seems to be one of those that only breeds positive things.
