Commanders' Jayden Daniels Must Improve Accuracy
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has enjoyed a stellar rookie season. But the numbers don't lie — he hasn't been as accurate.
In his first four games of the season, Daniels didn't have more than seven incompletions in a game. However, in his last six full starts, Daniels has only had one game with seven or fewer incompletions.
Commanders coach Dan Quinn addressed his less accurate passing and hopes to correct that for the upcoming game against the Dallas Cowboys.
“I'm hopeful that the practice part will, honestly, take a good piece of that," Quinn said. "I know that I'm sounding like a little bit of a broken record, but it is such an important piece to what we do, to work your skills really hard. The concept hasn't changed, in other words, there's not a new route, but it may be the little different leverage that a team may have. So honestly, getting back into those are a big deal. And so, it's not like we didn't practice at all. That's not what I'm saying. I'm just saying the extra reps, the pre-practice ones, the post practice ones of getting to throw. And so that's why I'm glad that Jayden's going on the way up. And it's a little bit of a reset for all of us to get back into a normal routine here heading into this week.”
If Daniels can get his accuracy back to the level it was at the beginning of the season, the Commanders will continue to get better and establish themselves as a force in the NFC.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Defensive Fatigue vs. Eagles Illustrated by Key Next Gen Stat
• Commanders Ready for Cowboys Rivalry at Home
• Commanders WR Terry McLaurin's Honest Take on Lack of Offensive Execution