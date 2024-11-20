Commander Country

Commanders' Jayden Daniels Must Improve Accuracy

Jayden Daniels hasn't thrown as accurate for the Washington Commanders as of late.

Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has enjoyed a stellar rookie season. But the numbers don't lie — he hasn't been as accurate.

In his first four games of the season, Daniels didn't have more than seven incompletions in a game. However, in his last six full starts, Daniels has only had one game with seven or fewer incompletions.

Commanders coach Dan Quinn addressed his less accurate passing and hopes to correct that for the upcoming game against the Dallas Cowboys.

“I'm hopeful that the practice part will, honestly, take a good piece of that," Quinn said. "I know that I'm sounding like a little bit of a broken record, but it is such an important piece to what we do, to work your skills really hard. The concept hasn't changed, in other words, there's not a new route, but it may be the little different leverage that a team may have. So honestly, getting back into those are a big deal. And so, it's not like we didn't practice at all. That's not what I'm saying. I'm just saying the extra reps, the pre-practice ones, the post practice ones of getting to throw. And so that's why I'm glad that Jayden's going on the way up. And it's a little bit of a reset for all of us to get back into a normal routine here heading into this week.”

If Daniels can get his accuracy back to the level it was at the beginning of the season, the Commanders will continue to get better and establish themselves as a force in the NFC.

Published
