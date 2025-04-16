Commander Country

Commanders' Jayden Daniels must improve one very important trait

Jayden Daniels has room for improvement in his second season with the Washington Commanders.

Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay Jr. (2) and Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) after the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels already has a strong foundation built after his first season in the league.

However, Daniels still has a ton of room for improvement in his individual game.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn told ESPN insider John Keim that Daniels is specifically working on his footwork this offseason, and he believes it could go a long way towards developing his game.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Daniels working on one specific trait

"That's one that I know he's going to dig in hard on this year," Quinn said via ESPN insider John Keim. "I think if you asked a lot of quarterbacks, that's where the power comes from."

If Daniels can find a way to improve his footwork during the offseason, he might end up improving even more in his second season in the league. That could be the difference in the Commanders making and missing the Super Bowl this season.

Published
