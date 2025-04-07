Commanders’ Jayden Daniels named No. 1 in ranking with Giants star WR
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels had an outstanding collegiate career, headlined by his final two seasons with the LSU Tigers.
While with the Tigers, he developed a rapport with Malik Nabers, who wound up being the No. 6 overall pick by the New York Giants in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Daniels and Nabers were named as the best teammates in the last 10 drafts.
Daniels tops the list
"In 2022, Jayden Daniels transferred from Arizona State to LSU, and this quarterback-receiver pair built an immediate connection on the field," Moton writes.
"In their first year together, Malik Nabers led LSU in catches (72) and receiving yards (1,017) by a wide margin. In 2023, he made more explosive plays, averaging 17.6 yards per reception. He again led the Tigers in receptions (89) and receiving yards (1,569).
"In their last collegiate season, Daniels and Nabers were consensus All-Americans. The quarterback won the Walter Camp Award for Most Outstanding Player and the Heisman Trophy.
"Daniels was the second signal-caller to hear his name called in last year's draft, and Nabers led the wide receiver class in draft position. As top-six picks, with two years of high-end joint production and accolades, they're the top collegiate teammates since 2015."
Daniels will face Nabers and the Giants twice during the 2025 season.
