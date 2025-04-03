Commanders' Jayden Daniels can get even better in Year 2
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels couldn't have had it more perfect in his debut season in the nation's capital.
The No. 2 overall pick won Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, leading his team all the way to the NFC Championship and making it further than any rookie quarterback in NFL history.
Commanders head coach Dan Quinn believes he was just scratching the surface.
Daniels working on improving this offseason
“Yeah, there's a lot that all of us, and we call them work on’s. These are the things that we want to get better. So, for him, some of the technique ones that, like a lot of quarterbacks is footwork and body position of where to go, where to throw," Quinn said.
"We thought he made a lot of improvement, extending plays early on in the season. They were extending to run and then now they got extending to throw the ball down the field. So, having that balance of doing both of those, that's a big deal. But for him, the footwork side of things, that's one that I know he's going to dig in hard on this year. I think if you asked a lot of quarterbacks, that's where the power comes from. That's where it's at, but that's one for sure that he's digging in on.”
If Daniels can take another leap, the Commanders could have a legitimate chance to return to the NFC Championship and possibly make it all the way to the Super Bowl.
