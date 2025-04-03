Commanders offensive player will change position, per Dan Quinn
The Washington Commanders have made major moves this offseason, and the addition of star left tackle Laremy Tunsil raises an important question: What happens to Brandon Coleman, who started at left tackle last season?
Commanders head coach Dan Quinn has an answer. Coleman will be tested at right tackle during the offseason before the team makes any long-term decisions.
“Brandon Coleman will move to RT. Will try him there first and see how it goes,” Quinn stated, emphasizing how Washington has the willingness to experiment with their offensive line configuration.
A versatile third-round pick out of TCU, Coleman played 775 snaps as a rookie last season, allowing nine sacks and 29 pressures. In college, he logged 716 total snaps at guard—255 at left guard in his final season—while also spending time at left tackle.
Testing Coleman at right tackle signals Washington’s intent to solidify an offensive line that struggled in pass protection last year. If he excels at the position, he could be the missing piece, bringing much-needed stability and allowing the Commanders to focus on other areas of need.
Coleman’s transition reflects Quinn’s proactive approach to roster-building, ensuring the Commanders find the best fit before the season begins. His performance in training camp will be closely monitored, as the outcome could shape the Commanders plans heading into the draft—potentially elevating interior offensive linemen as a priority unless a highly regarded tackle becomes available.
