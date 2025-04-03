Commander Country

Commanders offensive player will change position, per Dan Quinn

Commanders shake up their offensive line with Dan Quinn testing Brandon Coleman at right tackle.

Joanne Coley

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Washington Commanders coach Dan Quinn speaks during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Washington Commanders coach Dan Quinn speaks during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders have made major moves this offseason, and the addition of star left tackle Laremy Tunsil raises an important question: What happens to Brandon Coleman, who started at left tackle last season?

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn has an answer. Coleman will be tested at right tackle during the offseason before the team makes any long-term decisions.

“Brandon Coleman will move to RT. Will try him there first and see how it goes,” Quinn stated, emphasizing how Washington has the willingness to experiment with their offensive line configuration.

Washington Commanders offensive tackle Brandon Coleman
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders offensive tackle Brandon Coleman (74) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A versatile third-round pick out of TCU, Coleman played 775 snaps as a rookie last season, allowing nine sacks and 29 pressures. In college, he logged 716 total snaps at guard—255 at left guard in his final season—while also spending time at left tackle.

Testing Coleman at right tackle signals Washington’s intent to solidify an offensive line that struggled in pass protection last year. If he excels at the position, he could be the missing piece, bringing much-needed stability and allowing the Commanders to focus on other areas of need.

Coleman’s transition reflects Quinn’s proactive approach to roster-building, ensuring the Commanders find the best fit before the season begins. His performance in training camp will be closely monitored, as the outcome could shape the Commanders plans heading into the draft—potentially elevating interior offensive linemen as a priority unless a highly regarded tackle becomes available.

READ MORE: Commanders linked to $56 million All-Pro offensive star

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders’ trade target gives concerning update with Bengals

• Commanders add 'natural man-cover talent' in four-trade mock draft

 Chance Commanders represent the division with 'two best teams' in NFC

 Dan Quinn reveals main reason for Commanders resigning star defender

Published
Joane Coley
JOANNE COLEY

Joanne Coley, from Prince George’s County, MD, is a communications professional passionate about storytelling and sports. She holds a bachelor’s in Communications from Kent State University and a Master’s in Communications/Public Relations from Southern New Hampshire University. Since 2018, she has served as Communications Manager at the Council of the Great City Schools. A foodie and traveler, Joanne is also a former state champion in high school shotput and standout athlete in softball.

Home/News