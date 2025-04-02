Commanders’ trade target gives concerning update with Bengals
Adam Peters, Dan Quinn, and Jayden Daniels spearheaded the quick turnaround of the Washington Commanders last season. Reaching the playoffs for the first time in four years and making it all the way to the NFC Championship game in their first year as a unit.
Things are trending upward for the Commanders even after their spectacular season that was unfortunately cut short by the Philadelphia Eagles as they have made several splash moves this offseason to improve their 2024 roster.
You can look at the Commanders' current depth chart and think that they are pretty set but they will add more to their roster with the upcoming NFL draft, and could even likely dip back into the trade pool if they so choose to do so.
Speaking of the trade pool, one player in particular that has been linked to the Commanders is current Cincinnati Bengals' defensive end Trey Hendrickson. Hendrickson has come alive as one of the best pass rushers in the entire league after notching back-to-back seasons of 17.5 sacks and would be a welcome sight in Washington if they can find a way to meet the Bengals halfway on a deal for the eight-year NFL vet.
It has been reported that the Bengals haven't been able to find a trade partner for Hendrickson, but it has also been reported that they would like to bring him back along with rumors that their asking price for his services is too high.
There is always speculation when it comes to trade rumors or whether or not a team is trying to shop a player. However, Hendrickson took some time of his own to appear on the Pat McAfee Show where he updated the situation between him and the Bengals, notably pointing out that communication from them has been poor.
It seems as if the Bengals do indeed want Hendrickson back in the fold, but they also have made it known that they are willing to depart with the stud quarterback demolisher if the price is right. The Bengals have shelled out a ton of money between starting quarterback Joe Burrow and star wideouts Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins but they still have plenty of cap room to work with if they plan to extend Hendrickson.
While the optics don't look good for Hendrickson to return, this has been the modus operandi (MO) for the Bengals as they went through a similar situation with the aforementioned Tee Higgins.
If the Commanders are able to get the right price for Hendrickson, they have the cap space in order to do so and potentially extend him once he arrives in Washington as he is set to make $15.8 million in 2025 before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2026.
The fit in Washington would almost be seamless as Quinn loves guys who can get after the quarterback, and even with Dorance Armstrong and Clelin Ferrell manning the two defensive end spots, bringing in Hendrickson would be seen as an immediate upgrade with their depth improving with either of those guys moving down the depth chart.
There is still plenty unknown surrounding the inner workings of the conversations ongoing in Cincinnati, so it will be one of the more fascinating things to watch as we continue throughout the offseason before OTAs begin.
