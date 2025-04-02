Commander Country

Commanders linked to $56 million All-Pro offensive star

The Washington Commanders could trade for a player who wouldn't have to move too far.

Jeremy Brener

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews against the Pittsburgh Steelers
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews against the Pittsburgh Steelers / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders have put their foot on the gas when it comes to acquiring talent on the offensive side of the ball this offseason.

That's part of the reason why the Commanders have been linked to Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews in a trade by Last Word on Sports writer Anthony Palacios.

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Cleveland Browns.
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Cleveland Browns / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Andrews to the Commanders?

"Zach Ertz is coming back on another yearly deal, but this might be his last season with them as the Commanders will probably search for a new tight end in the draft. If that doesn’t work, they could pursue a veteran in free agency. Andrews is more than capable of holding the fort together for quarterback Jayden Daniels, as he’s younger and more upside than Ertz," Palacios writes.

The Ravens have toyed with the idea of trading Andrews, but if he were dealt, the Commanders aren't likely to be a candidate this season. Placing Andrews and Ertz in the same offense might not be the optimal solution for the Commanders to put two players at the same position in the middle.

However, if this is also the case a year from now when Ertz is a free agent, the Commanders could look into replacing him with Andrews to create a smooth transition for Daniels.

Published
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

