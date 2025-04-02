Commanders linked to $56 million All-Pro offensive star
The Washington Commanders have put their foot on the gas when it comes to acquiring talent on the offensive side of the ball this offseason.
That's part of the reason why the Commanders have been linked to Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews in a trade by Last Word on Sports writer Anthony Palacios.
Andrews to the Commanders?
"Zach Ertz is coming back on another yearly deal, but this might be his last season with them as the Commanders will probably search for a new tight end in the draft. If that doesn’t work, they could pursue a veteran in free agency. Andrews is more than capable of holding the fort together for quarterback Jayden Daniels, as he’s younger and more upside than Ertz," Palacios writes.
The Ravens have toyed with the idea of trading Andrews, but if he were dealt, the Commanders aren't likely to be a candidate this season. Placing Andrews and Ertz in the same offense might not be the optimal solution for the Commanders to put two players at the same position in the middle.
However, if this is also the case a year from now when Ertz is a free agent, the Commanders could look into replacing him with Andrews to create a smooth transition for Daniels.
