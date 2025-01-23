Commander Country

Commanders' Jayden Daniels Reveals Why He Smiles After Taking Huge Hits

Jayden Daniels has taken a hit or two with the Washington Commanders this season.

Jan 18, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws a pass during the first quarter against Detroit Lions in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
Usually, Daniels has a big smile on his face rather than grimacing in pain.

The Commanders quarterback explained his reaction ahead of the NFC Championship against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“It's football. You’re going to get hit, I'm not hurt. It's a hit, if somebody gets a good hit on me, man, it’s a good hit. And move on to the next play," Daniels said.

In the words of Ted Lasso, Daniels has the "memory of a goldfish," which allows him not to get too high or low in the middle of a game.

Ultimately, Daniels is just happy to be out there, and playing with that joy has propelled the Commanders all the way to the NFC Championship.

While Daniels' attitude isn't seen in a box score, it definitely has had an impact in how well the Commanders have performed this season, and it could be the edge Washington needs to get to the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years.

Kickoff between the Commanders and Eagles is set for 3 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on FOX.

