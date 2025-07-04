Jayden Daniels draws RGIII comparisons, but Commanders believe this time is different
Since his record-breaking rookie season, Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has drawn comparisons to many notable quarterbacks, past and present.
One of the most striking comparisons isn’t to a rival from another division but to someone who once wore burgundy and gold himself. Jayden Daniels and Robert Griffin III aren’t just Heisman Trophy winners; both drafted second overall by Washington 12 years apart—they’re often compared because of their similar running styles and the immense expectations placed on them.
Beyond these comparisons, a recent episode of Funky Fridays with Cam Newton featured Newton and music artist—and D.C. native—Wale discussing a very real fear among fans: that Daniels’ second year might mirror RGIII’s time in Washington.
“There’s nobody who had the game in a chokehold like Robert Griffin III,” Newton said. “RG3 comes in, has an unbelievable year, and it’s like, hold up, he’s next.”
Griffin’s rookie season was electric. He led Washington to an NFC East title and took home Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. That season sparked a wave of excitement and optimism around the team and their new quarterback. Sound familiar?
However, Griffin suffered an injury toward the end of his first year and never fully recovered, experiencing a noticeable decline in his second season. For Wale, Griffin’s downfall had a lot to do with the environment at the time.
“Redskins was really toxic at that time. It was bad. He was in a bad situation,” Wale said.
Now, with Daniels at the helm, there’s hope that history won’t repeat itself.
“I think you always fear. We got PTSD of not winning for so long, so it’s like we don’t even know how to have good things,” Wale admitted.
Those “good things” are the spotlight the Commanders have been thrust into after Daniels’ record-breaking debut and the team's success. This season, Washington has five prime-time games, including one in Madrid, Spain, against the Miami Dolphins.
According to Wale, Daniels, the kid from LSU, is one of the biggest reasons why. And while it’s easy to wonder when the honeymoon phase might end, Wale is choosing optimism.
“I got to believe in the new organization, the new GM, and they got plans for the new stadium, so like we going in the right direction,” he said. “We trying to right them wrongs from all them years.”
For Commanders fans, the hope is that Jayden Daniels will continue to carve out his own path in Washington. There’s a sense that this time is different, and maybe, just maybe, the Commanders are finally on the right track to becoming the winning franchise they once were.
READ MORE: Commanders owner shows off $135 million yacht in viral post
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders' Jayden Daniels has one problem to fix
• A-list actor looks back on Commanders playing days
• Commanders announce 2025 training camp dates, fan access schedule
• NFL insider reveals discouraging update on Commanders' Terry McLaurin