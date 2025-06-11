Commander Country

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels running towards elite status

Jayden Daniels is emerging into one of the league's best quarterbacks for the Washington Commanders.

Jeremy Brener

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels took the league by storm in his first season in the NFL.

Daniels won Offensive Rookie of the Year honors after a historic campaign with the team.

ESPN insider Ben Solak credits Daniels' strong season to his quickness.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles
Daniels among best in NFL

"The best trait Daniels carried with him from college is his twitch in the pocket. Paradoxically, when he's standing still in the pocket, he's one of the most dangerous athletes in the league because he hasn't moved yet. Unblocked blitzers or winning pass rushers come barreling down, and Daniels is suddenly gone through one of several nooks or crannies," Solak wrote.

"His quickness is not just astonishing -- it's unique. Most of the league's best athletes and escape artists at quarterback -- Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Kyler Murray, Jalen Hurts -- win with explosiveness and bulk, surviving glancing contact before sprinting to space. Even Lamar Jackson, perhaps the best contemporary comparison to Daniels (though it's still not that good), has bulked up over his time in the league to better endure contact. Daniels' stringy build and receiver-like twitch make him slippery, leading not just to impossible escapes but also productive runs after."

If Daniels can continue playing at an elite level in his second season, questions of him being a fluke will go away, and he will become one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL for the Commanders.

