Commanders, Jets have blockbuster trade idea swapping stars
The Washington Commanders have been aggressive on the trade market this offseason, acquiring offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Deebo Samuel.
Washington may have another move set in store, but the team doesn't want to trade Terry McLaurin, who has one year left on his deal. If the two sides can't reach an agreement, a trade could surface.
Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox proposed a mock trade that would send McLaurin, running back Austin Ekeler and a fifth-round pick in next year's draft to the New York Jets for Breece Hall and a second-round pick in 2026.
READ MORE: Commanders’ Dan Quinn shouts out Capitals coach for major honor
Commanders, Jets could make blockbuster trade
"The Jets are looking for a franchise reset in 2025, with a new coach in Aaron Glenn and a new quarterback in Justin Fields. Getting off to a fast start would help both Glenn and Fields, and adding McLaurin could help New York do it," Knox wrote.
"... It's also worth noting that Jets passing game coordinator Scott Turner previously coached McLaurin as Washington's offensive coordinator.
"The potential obstacle for New York is a financial one. The rival Patriots have $60.8 million in cap space available and could extend McLaurin immediately. However, while the Jets have $37 million available, they also need to consider extensions for standout 2022 draft picks Garrett, Sauce Gardner, Jermaine Johnson II and Breece Hall.
"... The 24-year-old would fit Washington's new Daniels-centric timeline than 30-year-old Austin Ekeler. Including a running back swap in this deal would allow the Commanders to get younger in the backfield while giving New York depth as it eyes a new backfield tandem in 2026."
McLaurin will likely hold out of the team's mandatory minicamp next week in order to potentially accelerate progress on contract negotiations with the front office.
READ MORE: Commanders coach eyes growth for second-year linebacker
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders linked to 4-time Pro Bowl RB in new report
• Deebo Samuel’s viral post-practice work has Commanders fans buzzing
• NFL insider says Commanders braced for beating vs Eagles in wild claim
• Former Commanders defender announces retirement after 10-year career