Commanders' Joe Whitt Jr. Praises Falcons Offense
The Washington Commanders are facing off against the Atlanta Falcons, who have enjoyed highs and endured lows throughout the season.
However, Commanders defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. isn't underestimating the unit whatsoever.
“Well, I think from the pass game standpoint, they make the reads similar, their balance for the quarterback," Whitt said. "And so, the progression, if it's left or right, if it's away from the back or to the back, it's very easy for the quarterback to get through its progressions. In the run game, they do a good job of getting the ball on the edge. I mean, they have really good blockers. They really get to the second level quickly and they're able to get the runner on the second level.”
The Falcons have drafted an offensive skill player in the first round of the NFL Draft in each of the last four seasons, so there is talent across the board. It's up to the Commanders to find a way to mitigate that.
The Commanders host the Falcons on Sunday Night Football inside Northwest Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET.
