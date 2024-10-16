Commander Country

Commanders Have Grown and Dan Quinn is Looking For the Next 'Leap'

The Washington Commanders have come a long way since the end of training camp, and coach Dan Quinn knows another jump is coming.

David Harrison

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Ashburn, VA. -- Things change rapidly in the NFL and there's no franchise that knows that better than the Washington Commanders this season.

Less than 12 months ago the Commanders were at the bottom of the league without direction and in desperate need of leadership at every level.

Now, Washington is the toast of the town even after a loss to the Baltimore Ravens, and head coach Dan Quinn says the growth he's seen in his team has been extensive, but he knows even more is coming.

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn.
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Every Wednesday the team preaches competing, and taking advantage of the opportunity to continue growing the way it already has. What excites Quinn the most is knowing his group is about to take not another step forward, but a leap.

"I told the team (growth) comes in leaps and you don't always see it," Quinn said. "And I asked them, would our team today beat our team from seven weeks ago? And the answer was, 'Yes'."

That doesn't mean by an stretch that the Commanders have reached the peak. As impressed as Quinn is in his team's growth in the seven weeks since the preseason came to a close, he knows there's even more to work on, and another leap coming.

"Those leaps...like a spring you're putting down, you see it uncoiled and all this energy takes place, the players, they don't get to see that, but it's going to happen again in this leap," Quinn said. "You got to go put the work in."

Washington is getting back to work on Wednesday with a date against the Carolina Panthers coming on Sunday. That game will present the next chance for Quinn's Commanders to take their next leap in the win column, as they continue to wait for their next leap in team performance.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

Commanders Place Two on IR, Sign Former Jets DE

One Big Move The Washington Commanders Could Make Before Trade Deadline

Commanders Look to Build on Tough Loss as They Head into Week 7

• Commanders HC Believes Team's Identity Will Be Shaped During Tough Times

Published
David Harrison
DAVID HARRISON

David Harrison has covered the NFL since 2015 as a digital content creator in both written and audio media. He is the host of Locked On Commanders and a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His previous career was as a Military Working Dog Handler for the United States Army. Contact David via email at david.w.harrison82@gmail.com or on Twitter @DHarrison82.

Home/News