Commanders Have Grown and Dan Quinn is Looking For the Next 'Leap'
Ashburn, VA. -- Things change rapidly in the NFL and there's no franchise that knows that better than the Washington Commanders this season.
Less than 12 months ago the Commanders were at the bottom of the league without direction and in desperate need of leadership at every level.
Now, Washington is the toast of the town even after a loss to the Baltimore Ravens, and head coach Dan Quinn says the growth he's seen in his team has been extensive, but he knows even more is coming.
Every Wednesday the team preaches competing, and taking advantage of the opportunity to continue growing the way it already has. What excites Quinn the most is knowing his group is about to take not another step forward, but a leap.
"I told the team (growth) comes in leaps and you don't always see it," Quinn said. "And I asked them, would our team today beat our team from seven weeks ago? And the answer was, 'Yes'."
That doesn't mean by an stretch that the Commanders have reached the peak. As impressed as Quinn is in his team's growth in the seven weeks since the preseason came to a close, he knows there's even more to work on, and another leap coming.
"Those leaps...like a spring you're putting down, you see it uncoiled and all this energy takes place, the players, they don't get to see that, but it's going to happen again in this leap," Quinn said. "You got to go put the work in."
Washington is getting back to work on Wednesday with a date against the Carolina Panthers coming on Sunday. That game will present the next chance for Quinn's Commanders to take their next leap in the win column, as they continue to wait for their next leap in team performance.
