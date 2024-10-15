Commander Country

Commanders' Jonathan Allen to IR; What's Next?

Jonathan Allen's absence for the Washington Commanders will force Phidarian Mathis into the spotlight.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen is out for the rest of the season after suffering a pectoral tear against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6.

With Allen out for the year, the Commanders will need to rely on their depth for the rest of the year, and that includes third-year pro Phidarian Mathis.

Mathis has struggled with injuries himself since being drafted in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but now he is in a position of need for the Commanders. Coach Dan Quinn is confident he can deliver.

"I can feel his length and the strength, especially when he is at the nose tackle," Quinn said. "That's where I feel like his best stuff is. The combination blocks and so sometimes some of his best plays have been when he's taken two and it allows [LB Frankie] Luvu or [LB Bobby] Wagner to go. So, it may not show up on the stat sheet, but it does show up in the meeting room. And so that's what I love when he plays square and strong, and it can get guys locked out."

While losing Allen is a blow for the Commanders, Mathis will adopt the "next man up" mentality and he'll fill right into the role that he has been playing for Washington, just on a wider scale.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

