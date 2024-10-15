Commanders' Jonathan Allen to IR; What's Next?
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen is out for the rest of the season after suffering a pectoral tear against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6.
With Allen out for the year, the Commanders will need to rely on their depth for the rest of the year, and that includes third-year pro Phidarian Mathis.
Mathis has struggled with injuries himself since being drafted in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but now he is in a position of need for the Commanders. Coach Dan Quinn is confident he can deliver.
"I can feel his length and the strength, especially when he is at the nose tackle," Quinn said. "That's where I feel like his best stuff is. The combination blocks and so sometimes some of his best plays have been when he's taken two and it allows [LB Frankie] Luvu or [LB Bobby] Wagner to go. So, it may not show up on the stat sheet, but it does show up in the meeting room. And so that's what I love when he plays square and strong, and it can get guys locked out."
While losing Allen is a blow for the Commanders, Mathis will adopt the "next man up" mentality and he'll fill right into the role that he has been playing for Washington, just on a wider scale.
