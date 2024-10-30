Commanders Coach Dan Quinn Gives Practice Update on Injured Players
Ashburn, VA. -- The Washington Commanders got a big Week 8 win led by quarterback Jayden Daniels who spent the week working through a rib injury suffered against the Carolina Panthers in the team's previous win.
While Daniels was able to go, his rookie teammate, Commanders offensive tackle Brandon Coleman was not, still dealing with the results of a concussion suffered in that same Week 7 win.
Then, in the Week 8 win, Washington lost offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas to an ankle injury and may not be able to get him back in time for this weekend's matchup against the New York Giants. Coach Dan Quinn gave an update on all three ahead of practice on Wednesday.
"Jayden will do some practice today. Brandon Coleman is doing well and he'll also work back into practice and Cornelius Lucas won't with his ankle injury," Quinn said. "We'll see where he looks like as the week goes. But both Jayden and Brandon, we will get some practice in today."
Coleman and Lucas began the season rotating in at left tackle during the season with no clear No. 1 identified and it seemed the team would like to stick with that practice as the year continued.
However, given the rotation of injuries being experienced now, it's possible the team will have to go without one after not having the other available in Week 8. Worst case scenario would be that neither is cleared to play, in which case veteran tackle Trent Scott would likely slide into the starting left tackle spot against a very effective and aggressive Giants pass rush.
