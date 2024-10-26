Key Milestones to Watch as the Commanders Face the Bears in Week 8
As the Washington Commanders prepare to face the Chicago Bears in Week 8, they’re focused on adding a ‘W’ to the win column.
The Commanders enter the game with ambitious goals, aiming for a 6-2 start for the first time since 2008 and looking to open the season 4-0 at home for the first time since 1978.
This matchup could also feature two top rookie quarterbacks, with Caleb Williams, the Bears’ No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 draft, potentially squaring off against Washington Jayden Daniels, the No. 2 pick. Daniels returned to practice on Friday, hoping to make his comeback in this Week 8 showdown.
Tight end Zach Ertz is just one touchdown reception away from tying Ozzie Newsome and Pete Retzlaff for 18th all-time among NFL tight ends, with 47 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, wide receiver Terry McLaurin is one touchdown reception away from hitting the milestone of 30 career touchdown receptions.
Head Coach Dan Quinn is just two wins away from reaching 50 career regular season victories, currently ranking 12th among all active NFL coaches with 48 wins.
Wide receiver Terry McLaurin needs only two more receptions to surpass Ricky Sanders (414) for seventh all-time in franchise history in receptions.
Zach Ertz also needs three more touchdown receptions to reach 50 in his career.
Terry McLaurin is three games away from reaching 90 career games.
Daron Payne is just 3.5 sacks away from breaking into the top 10 in Washington franchise history for sacks.
Washington offense is averaging 165.4 rushing yards per game, ranking third in the league and second in the NFC.
The Washington Commanders are off to a strong 5-2 start this season under quarterback Jayden Daniels. If Daniels starts on Sunday and leads Washington to victory, the team will become just the fourth since 1950 to win six of their first eight games with a rookie starting quarterback, joining the ranks of the 2016 Dallas Cowboys, 2011 Cincinnati Bengals, and 2004 Pittsburgh Steelers.
Running back Brian Robinson Jr. needs 74 rushing yards to reach 2,000 career rushing yards. Achieving this milestone would make Robinson the fifth running back in Washington history to record 2,000 rushing yards within his first three seasons.
Terry McLaurin also needs 118 receiving yards to surpass Ricky Sanders (5,854) for sixth place on the franchise’s all-time receiving yards list, though it may not happen this Sunday.
Austin Ekeler needs seven receptions to surpass Steven Jackson (461) for 26th all-time in receptions by a running back in NFL history, though its unlikely to happen on Sunday.
While it’s unlikely to happen this Sunday against the Bears, Daron Payne needs seven tackles for loss to reach 60 in his career.
Bobby Wagner Has played in 192 career games and needs eight to have played in 200 career games.
Zach Ertz Needs nine receptions to pass Greg Olsen (742) for sixth most all-time in receptions by a tight end in NFL history.
Austin Ekeler needs 163 receiving yards to surpass Ricky Watters for 22nd all-time in receiving yards by a running back in NFL history, although this milestone may not be achieved this Sunday.
As the Commanders gear up for Week 8, there’s a lot to keep an eye on as they look to add another win. With key milestones on the horizon, this matchup could be the moment where Washington builds its momentum.
