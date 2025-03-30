Commanders land talented corner in latest mock draft
The Washington Commanders need more help in the secondary, and they got it in a new NFL mock draft by The 33rd Team.
The Commanders will need to add to the defensive backfield, particularly with uncertainty surrounding the depth in that cornerback room.
NFL Analyst Tyler Brooke predicted Washington would take Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston with the No. 29 overall pick, adding an athletic and versatile defensive back. Taking Hairston in the first round makes sense for the team, who need a long-term solution opposite Lattimore.
"The Commanders need to keep bolstering their secondary, especially if Marshon Lattimore isn't able to stay healthy," Brooke explained. "Maxwell Hairston would bring elite speed to Washington to keep up with even the most dangerous vertical threats in the league."
Hairston, a two-year starter, was a UK captain in 2024. He missed five games due to injury, but still managed to earn All-SEC Second Team honors.
Hairston is gifted physically, demonstrating his explosive athleticism at the NFL Combine. His 4.28-second 40-yard dash was the fastest among all cornerbacks, while his 39.5-inch vertical jump ranked second and his 10-foot-9 broad jump placed third at his position.
Beyond his raw speed, Brooke also highlighted Hairston’s aggressive style of play. "He would also bring fiery intensity to trigger downhill and try to make splash plays in run support despite his smaller frame."
Hairston could be an ideal fit for a Washington secondary that needs more playmakers. If this draft prediction holds, the Commanders could be adding a difference-maker to their roster
